Charred bodies of two Rajasthan men found in Haryana's Bhiwani

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The charred bodies of two men hailing from Rajasthan were found in a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, said Jagat Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu (Bhiwani), over the phone.

Police said the duo was abducted on Wednesday.

A villager on Thursday called police regarding a burnt vehicle in the Loharu area, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and found two charred bodies in the four-wheeler.

The vehicle belonged to a man known to the deceased, police said.

From the chassis number of the vehicle, the owner of the vehicle was identified as Aseen Khan, they said.

Police said the victims were brought here by the alleged kidnappers and then set on fire after midnight.

The family members of the deceased were called and they identified the vehicle, they said, adding the bodies were handed over to them after legal formalities.

A case under relevant sections, including 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Gopal Garh police station in Rajasthan, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

