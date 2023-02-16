Left Menu

Defence college conducts national seminar in Hyderabad, CDS delivers keynote address

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:02 IST
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and several other top defence experts on Thursday addressed a national seminar organised by College of Defence Management at Secunderabad here, a premier tri-services institution of the armed forces.

The seminar was on ''Emerging Great Power Rivalry: Strategic Imperatives for India'', a defence release said.

Delivering the keynote address virtually, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, alluded to the seismic changes in geopolitics wherein globally-critical issues like transnational terrorism and climate change have been relegated because of national interest, it said.

''He stressed that in this era of contestation, the Indian concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' gains even more prominence. He emphasised on a whole of nation approach to build robust capabilities and engage 'The Indian Way' aiming at inclusive growth with our neighbourhood and rest of the world,'' the release said.

The inaugural day saw two plenary sessions on ''Historical and Doctrinal Perspectives'' and ''Overview and Dimensions of Emerging Great Power Rivalry'', which were chaired by Prof Madhav Das Nalapat and Prof Harsh V Pant respectively, the release added.

