2 killed, 17 injured in head-on collision between 2 vehicles in UP's Mau

Two people were killed and 17 sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two vehicles here on Thursday, police said.

Circle officer, (City), Dhananjay Mishra said the incident took place around 7 pm at Dohrighat.

The occupants of one of vehicles were coming back from Maharajganj after performing the last rites of a relative at Muktidham Dohrighat. The other vehicles was returning from Azamgarh.

Jagdish (70) and Ramashray (65) were killed on the spot, he said.

The condition of two of the injured is critical and they have been admitted to Banaras Hindu University Hospital in Varanasi, police said.

