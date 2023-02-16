Left Menu

2 killed, 17 injured in head-on collision between 2 vehicles in UP's Mau

PTI | Mau(Up) | Updated: 16-02-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:04 IST
2 killed, 17 injured in head-on collision between 2 vehicles in UP's Mau
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and 17 sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two vehicles here on Thursday, police said.

Circle officer, (City), Dhananjay Mishra said the incident took place around 7 pm at Dohrighat.

The occupants of one of vehicles were coming back from Maharajganj after performing the last rites of a relative at Muktidham Dohrighat. The other vehicles was returning from Azamgarh.

Jagdish (70) and Ramashray (65) were killed on the spot, he said.

The condition of two of the injured is critical and they have been admitted to Banaras Hindu University Hospital in Varanasi, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023