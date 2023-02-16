Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Germany to ease legal conditions for Rosneft's exit from Schwedt refinery

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:05 IST
Germany plans to adjust its Energy Security Act to allow a quick sale of Russian energy group Rosneft's stake in the Schwedt refinery without the need for prior nationalisation, a draft law showed.

Under the planned adjustment to the law, the condition of prior nationalisation of assets put under government trusteeship could be withdrawn if the sale of the assets is needed to ensure that Germany's energy sector remains functional, the draft law, seen by Reuters on Thursday, showed. Germany took control of the Schwedt refinery, which was majority owned by Rosneft, and put Rosneft Deutschland under a trusteeship of the German industry regulator but Rosneft still holds 54.17% of the refinery.

