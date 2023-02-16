British PM Sunak expected in N.Ireland on Thursday - sources
Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:24 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to travel to Northern Ireland on Thursday evening, according to sources with knowledge of the trip.
Britain and the European Union have been in intense talks to secure improvements to the post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement