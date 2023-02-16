Left Menu

Suit against Gautam Gambhir related to 'dhalao land' settled as withdrawn

A court here on Thursday disposed a suit filed against Gautam Gambhir as settled as withdrawn.The court was hearing a plea which claimed that Gambhir, in connivance with municipal corporation officials, took possession of a dhalao land -- being used as a dump yard -- on the main road at Priya Enclave near Karkardooma court and established the structure of an alleged library without any sanction from the competent authority.Both the plaintiffs have given separate statements that the matter has been settled and they wish to withdraw it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:32 IST
Suit against Gautam Gambhir related to 'dhalao land' settled as withdrawn
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Thursday disposed a suit filed against Gautam Gambhir as settled as withdrawn.

The court was hearing a plea which claimed that Gambhir, in connivance with municipal corporation officials, took possession of a dhalao land -- being used as a dump yard -- on the main road at Priya Enclave near Karkardooma court and established the structure of an alleged library without any sanction from the competent authority.

''Both the plaintiffs have given separate statements that the matter has been settled and they wish to withdraw it. In view of the statement, the matter stands disposed of as settled as withdrawn,'' Additional Senior Civil Judge Himanshu Raman Singh said. The suit filed by advocates Ravi Bhargava and Rohit Kumar Mahiya had earlier sought directions from the court for a decree of mandatory and permanent injunction, restraining the defendants (Gambhir and MCD) from using the structure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023