Suit against Gautam Gambhir related to 'dhalao land' settled as withdrawn

A court here on Thursday disposed a suit filed against Gautam Gambhir as settled as withdrawn.

The court was hearing a plea which claimed that Gambhir, in connivance with municipal corporation officials, took possession of a dhalao land -- being used as a dump yard -- on the main road at Priya Enclave near Karkardooma court and established the structure of an alleged library without any sanction from the competent authority.

''Both the plaintiffs have given separate statements that the matter has been settled and they wish to withdraw it. In view of the statement, the matter stands disposed of as settled as withdrawn,'' Additional Senior Civil Judge Himanshu Raman Singh said. The suit filed by advocates Ravi Bhargava and Rohit Kumar Mahiya had earlier sought directions from the court for a decree of mandatory and permanent injunction, restraining the defendants (Gambhir and MCD) from using the structure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)