Gurukul student apprehended for sodomising junior in Haryana's Rewari

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A class 10 student of a gurukul here was apprehended for allegedly sodomising his junior, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on January 14 but the case was registered on Wednesday, they said.

The accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday that sent him to a correction home in Faridabad, said police.

In his complaint, the father of the victim, who is a class 5 student, said his son was sodomised inside a toilet of the gurukul.

''My son informed the warden, but instead of taking action, they tried to hush-up the matter. When my son told me over the phone, I reached the gurukul, but did not get any assurance. Finally, I approached police,'' said the father in his complaint.

A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Sadar police station, Rewari on Wednesday.

