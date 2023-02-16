Left Menu

Mumbai: Crime branch takes over probe of bomb threat to JCP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:45 IST
The crime branch of Mumbai Police has started investigation into a threat call received by a senior police official a few days ago.

An unidentified person claiming to be an MLA had called a joint commissioner of police in Mumbai and claimed that there would be a bomb blast in the neighbouring Mira- Bhayander area.

An FIR was registered at Gamdevi police station in South Mumbai and investigation transferred to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), an official said on Thursday.

Police suspect that the caller took the help of technology to make it appear like he was speaking from the MLA's phone, he said, adding that probe was on.

