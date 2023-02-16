Man in 60s arrested in cheque fraud case after being on run for 25 years
He was released on bail, but later stopped attending the court and became untraceable, the official said.The main accused in the case, at whose instance he had given the cheque, had been arrested.Recently, police got a tip-off that the absconding man was living in Achchod village in Bharuch district, Gujarat.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police has arrested a 62-year-old man who was on the run for the last 25 years in a fake cheque case.
The case had been registered at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg in Central Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.
The accused, who was then 37, had tried to cheat a camera company by giving a fake cheque of Rs 50,000 for purchasing 40 cameras, he said. He was released on bail, but later stopped attending the court and became untraceable, the official said.
The main accused in the case, at whose instance he had given the cheque, had been arrested.
Recently, police got a tip-off that the absconding man was living in Achchod village in Bharuch district, Gujarat. A Mumbai police team visited Bharuch and nabbed him with the help of Gujarat Police, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Achchod
- Bharuch
- Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg
- Rs 50
- 000
- Gujarat
- Mumbai
- Central Mumbai
- Bharuch district
ALSO READ
JetBlue's 3,000 ground workers vote against union representation
New Zealand announces NZ$700,000 in additional flood support as cleanup begins
"Interest of my investors is paramount..."Gautam Adani's first response after calling off Rs20,000 crore FPO
Additional $700,000 unlocked for upper North Island regions hit by flooding
Ahmedabad to host 'Rakshak-Ek Shaam Gujarat Police Ke Naam'