White House: U.S. 'deeply dismayed' by Israeli settlement expansion

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 00:02 IST
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is "deeply dismayed" at the Israeli Cabinet's decision to expand settlement activity on the occupied West Bank, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday.

She said such activity "creates facts on the ground that undermine a two-state solution."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

