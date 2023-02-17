White House: U.S. 'deeply dismayed' by Israeli settlement expansion
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 00:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is "deeply dismayed" at the Israeli Cabinet's decision to expand settlement activity on the occupied West Bank, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday.
She said such activity "creates facts on the ground that undermine a two-state solution."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- The United States
- White House
- West Bank
Advertisement