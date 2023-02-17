Left Menu

Will provide all possible assistance to police department for its modernisation: HP CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 00:08 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said his government is committed to modernise the state police as latest technology is pivotal to tackling new crime patterns.

Sukhu launched the 'Him Vic' (vigilance investigation checklists) application, which offers a comprehensive mechanism to ensure transparency and accountability, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said, the state government will provide all possible assistance to the police department for its modernisation.

In the era of technology and digitisation, new crime patterns are emerging and to respond to these challenges, use of modern technology is required, Sukhu said.

The state government is committed to provide corruption-free governance and has a zero tolerance policy towards corruption, said Sukhu.

He reiterated that his government would ensure the maximum use of 5G and other cutting edge technologies to provide quick service to the people of the state.

The state government is working on revamping the existing system and redressal of public grievances has been accorded top priority, he added.

Talking about 'Him Vic', the chief minister said the app allows investigation officers to time stamp responses by ticking a checkbox after a particular task has been completed. This would ensure proper monitoring of the progress of investigation on a real-time basis.

The chief minister also released three booklets of the Vigilance Bureau -- Investigation of Trap Cases, Investigation of Disproportionate Assets cases and Investigation of other Anti-Corruption Offences.

He said the booklets would go a long way in speeding up investigations of various cases and would also provide quick reach for finer intricacies of investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

