Left Menu

Building supervisor among 3 arrested for cement block incident that killed 2 in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 00:14 IST
Building supervisor among 3 arrested for cement block incident that killed 2 in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested three persons, including a supervisor of an under- construction building, in connection with an incident where two persons died after cement blocks fell on them from the 42nd floor of the structure in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. After the incident at the 'Four Season Residency' building earlier this week, an FIR (first information report) under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC was registered against a builder, supervisor, contractor and others at the Worli Police Station, the official said.

After investigation, police have arrested three persons - a supervisor and two helpers - and search was on for other accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023