Building supervisor among 3 arrested for cement block incident that killed 2 in Mumbai

Police have arrested three persons, including a supervisor of an under- construction building, in connection with an incident where two persons died after cement blocks fell on them from the 42nd floor of the structure in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. After the incident at the 'Four Season Residency' building earlier this week, an FIR (first information report) under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC was registered against a builder, supervisor, contractor and others at the Worli Police Station, the official said.

After investigation, police have arrested three persons - a supervisor and two helpers - and search was on for other accused, he added.

