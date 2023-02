Police search Berlin job centre after attack alarm triggered; nothing found

A major German police operation was underway in eastern Berlin after an attack alarm was triggered at a job centre, though nothing suspicious was found after a search of the site, the capital's police tweeted on Thursday.

"A total of 120 officers searched all rooms for about 3.5 hours and escorted 250 employees out of the building. Nothing suspicious was found," tweeted Berlin police.

