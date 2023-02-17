Left Menu

Ahead of scheduled arguments, U.S. Supreme Court nixes border policy case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday removed from its argument calendar a Republican bid to keep in place a COVID-19 pandemic-related policy that has allowed American officials to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Justice Department had said in a court filing that the case would become moot when the policy, known as Title 42, expires as a result of the government's announcement that the COVID-19 public health emergency will end effective May 11.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 00:28 IST
US Supreme Court Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

The Justice Department had said in a court filing that the case would become moot when the policy, known as Title 42, expires as a result of the government's announcement that the COVID-19 public health emergency will end effective May 11. The justices were due to hear oral arguments in the case on March 1. At issue in the case, which the court agreed to hear in December, was whether a group of Republican state attorneys general may intervene to defend the Title 42 expulsions after a U.S. judge ruled the public health order unlawful in a lawsuit by asylum-seeking migrant families represented by the American Civil Liberties Union.

