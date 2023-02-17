Biden says unidentified objects likely tied to benign purpose
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 00:51 IST
President Joe Biden said on Thursday that three unidentified objects shot down by U.S. fighter jets did not appear to have been used for spying on the United States and were likely tied to benign purposes.
Biden in a speech said the U.S. intelligence community assessment is the objects were likely tied to private companies or research institutions.
