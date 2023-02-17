Left Menu

Introduction of draft UN resolution on Israel's settlements 'unhelpful' -State Dept

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 01:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 01:23 IST
Vedant Patel Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The introduction of a draft United Nations resolution on Israel's settlements is "unhelpful" in supporting the conditions necessary to advance negotiations of a two-state solution, deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Thursday.

The UN Security Council is considering a draft resolution, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, that would demand Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory."

