Introduction of draft UN resolution on Israel's settlements 'unhelpful' -State Dept

The introduction of a draft United Nations resolution on Israel's settlements is "unhelpful" in supporting the conditions necessary to advance negotiations of a two-state solution, deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Thursday.

The UN Security Council is considering a draft resolution, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, that would demand Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory."

