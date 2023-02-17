Biden remains 'fit for duty,' White House physician says after exam

U.S. President Joe Biden remains "fit for duty" and fully executes all his responsibilities without any exemptions, the White House physician said on Thursday after Biden's physical exam.

Biden's three-hour session with doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, was his second extensive exam since taking office in January 2021.

