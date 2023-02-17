2 wounded, 1 has medical problem in Memphis mall shooting

Left Menu

Two people were wounded and a third person suffered a medical problem Thursday in a shooting stemming from a fight at a large mall in suburban Memphis, Tennessee, police said.Memphis police and other law enforcement agencies went to Wolfchase Galleria at about 4.50 pm after receiving an emergency call of shots being fired.Officers found one man who was critically wounded.

PTI | Memphis | Updated: 17-02-2023 07:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 07:21 IST
Two people were wounded and a third person suffered a medical problem Thursday in a shooting stemming from a fight at a large mall in suburban Memphis, Tennessee, police said.

Memphis police and other law enforcement agencies went to Wolfchase Galleria at about 4.50 pm after receiving an emergency call of shots being fired.

Officers found one man who was critically wounded. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said in a tweet. Another man who was wounded was taken to a different hospital by a private car in non-critical condition.

It was not immediately known how they were shot. Police have detained one person who was found at the mall, Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee told media gathered outside the mall, which had been evacuated.

A woman who had what police called a "medical episode" was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition. It was not immediately clear what that episode was.

Wolfchase mall has large department stores, indoor shops, restaurants and a food court. Police were combing the mall in a protective sweep late Thursday and the shooting was still under investigation, Brownlee said.

The shooting came a day after a shooting at a mall in El Paso, Texas left one person dead and three others wounded.

Brownlee praised employees for following evacuation instructions learned in drills, including closing shops and leaving the building..

''Employees at the mall did exactly what they were taught to do,'' Brownlee said.

