PM Modi to address global business summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global business summit on Friday, his office said.The summit, Economic Times Global Business Summit 2023, is hosted annually by The Times Group, the Prime Ministers Office PMO said in a statement on Thursday.The theme of the summit is Resilience. Influence. Dominance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2023 08:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 08:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global business summit on Friday, his office said.

The summit, Economic Times Global Business Summit 2023, is hosted annually by The Times Group, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

The theme of the summit is ''Resilience. Influence. Dominance''. The two-day summit will be held on February 17-18, it said.

It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads on a common platform, seeking to provide solutions to key economic challenges, it said.

More than 200 business leaders will speak across 40 sessions at the summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

