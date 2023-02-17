North Korea warns of unprecedented reply to U.S.-South Korea drills -KCNA

North Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday South Korea and the United States will face an unprecedentedly strong response if they go ahead with their planned military drills, accusing the allies of raising tensions in the region.

In a statement carried by the state media KCNA, the North's foreign ministry also said it will consider additional action if the U.N. Security Council continues to pressure Pyongyang.

