Former village head shot dead in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 17-02-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 09:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A former village head was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Rasda area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Nathupur village on Thursday night when Suresh Verma (50), a former sarpanch of Asanwar village, was travelling with two others on a motorcycle, they said.

Verma was shot by two people, Dev Kumar, who was travelling with the victim, told police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Fahim said the matter is being probed.

