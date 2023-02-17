China's Xi to deliver peace speech on Ukraine invasion anniversary, Italy minister says

China's President Xi Jinping will deliver a peace speech on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Italy's foreign minister said on Friday, citing top diplomat Wang Yi. Wang Yi "told me that Xi will make a peace speech on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine" on February 24, Minister Antonio Tajani told Italian radio RAI, the day after he met the top Chinese diplomat in Rome.

Asked about the Belt and Road Initiative, Tajani said the Italian government was assessing the issue and would decide what to do "at the appropriate time". Italy in 2019 became the first major industrialised nation to sign up to the initiative - a colossal project designed to improve Beijing's trade reach.

