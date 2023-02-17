Russia says Nuland comments on Crimea show U.S. is involved in Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that comments by United States Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland about Washington supporting Ukrainian attacks on Crimea showed that the United States was involved in the conflict.

Crimea, which includes the port of Sevastopol where Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based, is seen by Western and Russian diplomats as the biggest flashpoint of the Ukraine war.

