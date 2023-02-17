Left Menu

Drone technology to ease surveillance and monitoring: Himachal CM Sukhu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-02-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 15:38 IST
Drone technology to ease surveillance and monitoring: Himachal CM Sukhu
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government intends to use drone technology to supervise various state schemes, traffic management, rescue of stranded trekkers, monitor forests and wildlife, and surveillance of illegal mining, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

He said there was a dire need to seriously consider how the services of various government departments could be expedited by adding modern technology.

This will also benefit the people at large as the technology will also play a pivotal role in health and other sectors. Drones can also be used to spread micronutrients in the agriculture sector, a statement quoted Sukhu as saying.

 

