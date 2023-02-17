Dog-lover K'taka CM comes to the help of stray dogs; software to enable adoption of canines
He took over as CM, a few days later on July 28.Bommai is often seen affectionately caressing and kissing cows after performing Gau Puja, wherever he goes.He was in tears after watching Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie, which was based on a dog, in July last year.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is an avid dog-lover, on Friday said an online software will be developed for taking care of stray dogs and to enable the public adopt them.
Presenting his government's last budget of the present term, he said with this, an opportunity is created for dog-lovers to adopt dogs by registering their names.
Further pointing out that Mudhol Hound Dog Breed has been recognised as an Indian native breed by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), the Chief Minister also said, in order to develop this breed, a grant of Rs five crore will be provided.
To prevent violence against animals and for the welfare of animals, a grant of Rs five crore will be provided to the Animal Welfare Board, he said. Mobile veterinary clinics will be launched by the Board in Bengaluru for the treatment of deserted animals. In 2021, videos and pictures of Bommai flanked by family members bidding farewell to his dog 'Sunny' by reaching down to kiss it, just ahead of the pet's last rites were to be performed, and wiping his eyes with a handkerchief, had gone viral on social media.
It was on July 12, 2021, when he was the Home Minister. He took over as CM, a few days later on July 28.
Bommai is often seen affectionately caressing and kissing cows after performing 'Gau Puja', wherever he goes.
He was in tears after watching Rakshit Shetty-starrer ''777 Charlie'', which was based on a dog, in July last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Home
- Board
- Bengaluru
- Bommai
- NBAGR
- Karnataka
- Basavaraj Bommai
- Rakshit Shetty
- Charlie
- Rs five
- Mudhol Hound
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to visit Puttur in Karnataka on Feb 11
Karnataka: Man arrested for stabbing colleague in Bengaluru
Thought Nirmala Sitharaman would give boost to Karnataka in Union Budget: DK Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to lead separate bus tours in north and south Karnataka
Gopal's career-best 161 puts Karnataka on cusp of semi-final qualification