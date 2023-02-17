'Quad' foreign ministers to meet in early March on India G20 sidelines - Sankei
Foreign ministers of the "Quad" countries Japan, the United States, Australia and India are planning a meeting in early March on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in India, the Sankei newspaper reported citing a government source.
The meeting of the top Quad diplomats would discuss the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) initiatives ahead of the four countries' leaders summit slated for late May, Sankei sad.
