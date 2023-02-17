Left Menu

Russia confirms leadership appointments across military - TASS

Updated: 17-02-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 16:32 IST
Russia confirms leadership appointments across military - TASS
Russia's defence ministry website has posted an update confirming who is in charge of its various military districts, the TASS news agency said on Friday.

According to TASS, Andrey Mordvichev is now head of the Central Military District, confirming an earlier report from the RBC news outlet.

It added that Yevgeny Nikiforov is chief of the Western Military District, Rustam Muradov is chief of the Eastern Military District and Sergey Kuzovlev is chief of the Southern Military District.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

