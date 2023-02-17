Left Menu

Finnish parliament sets Feb 28 for date to vote on NATO ratification

Finland's parliament will vote on Feb. 28 to approve the necessary legislation to allow the country to eventually become a member of NATO, the head of its foreign affairs committee said on Friday. Last May, Finland and neighbouring Sweden applied to join the Western military alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 16:36 IST
Finnish parliament sets Feb 28 for date to vote on NATO ratification
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland's parliament will vote on Feb. 28 to approve the necessary legislation to allow the country to eventually become a member of NATO, the head of its foreign affairs committee said on Friday.

Last May, Finland and neighbouring Sweden applied to join the Western military alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But existing member Turkey has opposed their memberships, accusing the Nordic countries of harbouring what it calls Kurdish terrorist groups. The legislation that ratifies NATO's founding treaties in Finland is likely to be passed, given that most members of parliament are in favour of joining the alliance, bringing Finland a step closer to membership ahead of Sweden.

"The goal is that the national legislative process required to join NATO is finished during this electoral term," committee chief Jussi Halla-aho told reporters on Friday just two weeks before the parliament breaks for elections. Finland will not become a member of the Western military alliance until Turkey and Hungary ratify its bid.

Turkey has said it was not supportive of Sweden's bid, though Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in January said he was open to ratifying Finland's application. "We are not taking part in any bazaar negotiations... we take care of our own part (in the ratifications)," the foreign affairs committee's vice chairman Erkki Tuomioja told reporters.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said last Tuesday it does not matter whether the Nordic countries join together as long as the bids are ratified "as soon as possible". Both Sweden and Finland had applied for membership last May and while insisting they wish to join simultaneously, leaders of both countries have said they cannot rule out Finland going first.

The parliament's foreign affairs committee maintained in its report that the use and storage of nuclear weapons will remain forbidden in Finland, also as NATO member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023