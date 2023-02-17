Delhi woman arrested for burning 7-year-old adopted daughter with tongs

Left Menu

They even burnt her with tongs and beat her which was evident from the scars and injuries on her body, a senior police officer said.The accused woman had been absconding since the incident and was finally traced from Haridwar on Thursday with the help of technical surveillance and she was arrested from there, he said.Police had on February 9 received a complaint against a woman alleging she was torturing her seven-year-old adopted daughter.During the medical examination, the girl was found with scars and fresh injuries on her body.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 16:43 IST
A 50-year-old woman from southwest Delhi's RK Puram area was arrested for allegedly burning her young adopted daughter with tongs and inflicting other torture, police said on Friday.

The woman works as a nurse at a central government hospital here and had been absconding since February 9, when the incident was first reported, they said.

Her biological son was arrested and sent to judicial custody the same day the matter was reported at RK Puram Police Station, police said.

''The woman had adopted the girl from her relatives and she along with her son used to physically abuse and torture her. They even burnt her with tongs and beat her which was evident from the scars and injuries on her body,'' a senior police officer said.

''The accused woman had been absconding since the incident and was finally traced from Haridwar on Thursday with the help of technical surveillance and she was arrested from there,'' he said.

Police had on February 9 received a complaint against a woman alleging she was torturing her seven-year-old adopted daughter.

During the medical examination, the girl was found with scars and fresh injuries on her body. Based on the report, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the officer said.

The girl was then sent to a child welfare facility, police said.

