Two days after clash, Jharkhand’s Panki town remains incident-free

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 17-02-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 17:07 IST
  • India

No untoward incident was reported on Friday from Panki town of Jharkhand's Palamu district that witnessed a clash between two groups of people over the erection of a gate for the coming Shivratri festival two days ago, police said.

Schools, shops and offices remained closed in the area on Friday. The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC since Wednesday following the incident.

"All the 13 people including a former Mukhiya (Chief) of Panki West panchayat who had been arrested in connection with the clash, were forwarded to jail on Friday," Inspector General (Palamu range) Raj Kumar Lakra said.

The police were in search of one more person, who is stated to be the mastermind behind the incident.

Only four people were allowed to offer Friday Namaz at a Masjid under heavy deployment of security forces in the town.

"Drone cameras are being used to monitor the situation in the area," Palamu Deputy Commissioner A Dodde said.

The Palamu administration on Thursday had extended the suspension of all types of internet services in Palamu district till 10am on February 19.

A clash between two groups belonging to different communities broke out in Panki over erecting a welcome gate for the Shivratri festival. While one group wanted the gather, the other did not. Over half a dozen people including a junior police officer and four constables were injured in brick-batting.

Miscreants have set a cattle shed in the premises of a house on fire on Wednesday night. However, no cattle were harmed in the incident.

The FIR registered in this connection named 145 people as accused as also 500 unnamed.

