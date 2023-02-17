Left Menu

Man in Karnataka loses Rs 18.43 lakh in online fraud

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-02-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 17:39 IST
A man from Mangaluru, who fell prey to online fraud, has lost Rs 18.43 lakh through digital transactions, a complaint filed at the cyber, economics and narcotics crime (CEN) police station here said.

Police sources said as per the complaint, the man got a WhatsApp message from an unknown number providing details of making quick money through digital marketing in December last year. He joined the telegram channel which was sent from the number.

The stranger asked the man to register himself on a website through the channel that was sent to him. Accordingly, the victim registered himself and paid Rs 9,000 on December 18 and got the money back promptly.

Later, the stranger asked the victim to send money at different intervals and the website showed that the money was doubled in its data. The victim who believed the message, sent a total of Rs 18.43 lakh in various transactions.

Later when the man tried to get back the money he invested, the stranger asked him to pay money again. He then refused to send more money and asked for the amount he invested, which did not elicit any response, the complaint said.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

