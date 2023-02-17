Mumbai: Ahead of SRA's demolition action, three women consume 'poison', hospitalised

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 18:11 IST
Three women had to be rushed to a hospital after they allegedly tried to end their lives by consuming a ''poisonous substance'' in order to prevent the Slum Rehabilitation Authority from demolishing a house in central Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowki area, he said.

''Amid preparations for the demolition scheduled for Friday, the three women consumed some poisonous substance and had to be rushed to hospital. They are currently out of danger as per doctors,'' he said.

The official refused to comment on the legality of SRA action but said protection was given to the state-run entity on demand from the latter.

