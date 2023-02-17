President Murmu on two-day Tamil Nadu visit from Saturday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu from February 18 to 19, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

The president will grace the Mahashivaratri celebrations organised by the Isha Foundation at Coimbatore on Saturday.

On February 19, President Murmu will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and address the members of 78th Staff Course, it said.

