Left Menu

TN man allegedly shot dead by Karnataka forest personnel for poaching

The body of a 40-year old man who went missing days ago on the interstate border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka was found floating on River Palar on Friday in Erode district, police said.As villagers alleged he was shot dead by Karnataka forest personnel, tension prevailed in areas including Kolathur bordering the neighbouring State and Tamil Nadu and Karnataka authorities have deployed adequate policemen to maintain law and order.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 17-02-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 18:31 IST
TN man allegedly shot dead by Karnataka forest personnel for poaching
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 40-year old man who went missing days ago on the interstate border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka was found floating on River Palar on Friday in Erode district, police said.

As villagers alleged he was shot dead by Karnataka forest personnel, tension prevailed in areas including Kolathur bordering the neighbouring State and Tamil Nadu and Karnataka authorities have deployed adequate policemen to maintain law and order. Vehicular traffic movement was also affected for sometime. The deceased man was identified as M Karavadiayan alias Raja and he hailed from Govindapadi village of Kolathur in Salem District, police said adding his kin allege that he was shot dead by Karnataka forest personnel. Raja was part of a group of 4 men which travelled to a forest area on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka interstate border on February 14 and they were fishing in the river. According to the local people, the allegation levelled by Karnataka personnel was that the group attempted to hunt and poach in the jungle. While he died after he was shot at, others reportedly sustained injuries and fled the spot. Erode district police said that a probe under the CrPC is on over Raja's suspicious death. A truck driver, Raja faced allegations of hunting wild animals off Bargur and Mettur in Tamil Nadu and along the border with neigbouring Karnataka. He faced a case in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka in connection with poaching. Also, a case was pending against him in Kolathur (Salem District) over gambling. On February 14, Raja had been to Chamarajaranagar bordering Tamil Nadu for hunting. He could have 'accidentally drowned' or may have jumped into the river 'for some other reason,' police said. It could have happened close to Mettur to Male Mahadeshwara hills Road near Palaru River bridge between February 14 and 17. The incident was reported at 3 PM on Friday to the district police. They declined to specify if Raja drowned after sustaining bullet injuries or if it was only a case of drowning. His body was found floating on the river and it was sent to Salem Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy, they said. Bargur police (Erode District) are investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023