Mumbai: Youtuber booked for flying drone over Bandra Fort without police nod
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old Youtuber has been booked for allegedly flying a drone over Bandra Fort without requisite permission, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.
He flew the drone on Thursday afternoon for a Youtube video shoot, the official said.
''Flying a drone without police permission is prohibited. He has been charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order promulgated lawfully by public servant,'' the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Youtube
- Youtuber
- Mumbai
- Bandra Fort
- section 188
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iraqis protest gender violence after YouTube star killed
YouTube says homepage back up after brief outage
Susan Wojcicki stepping down as CEO of YouTube, to be replaced by Indian-American Neal Mohan
Susan Wojcicki stepping down as CEO of YouTube, to be replaced by Indian-American Neal Mohan
Indian-American Neal Mohan to be new CEO of YouTube after Wojcicki steps down