Mumbai: Youtuber booked for flying drone over Bandra Fort without police nod

A 25-year-old Youtuber has been booked for allegedly flying a drone over Bandra Fort without requisite permission, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

He flew the drone on Thursday afternoon for a Youtube video shoot, the official said.

''Flying a drone without police permission is prohibited. He has been charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order promulgated lawfully by public servant,'' the official added.

