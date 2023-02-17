Left Menu

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on validity of sexual consent by persons aged 16-18 under POCSO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 19:19 IST
Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on validity of sexual consent by persons aged 16-18 under POCSO
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre on a petition seeking to recognise as valid the consent given by teens aged 16-18 years for having consensual sex.

A bench headed by Justice Mukta Gupta issued the notice on a petition by a 21-year-old man who has been booked in a POCSO case for allegedly having a consensual romantic relationship with a minor girl.

The petitioner said that he and the ''victim'' engaged in consensual sex and there is nothing on record to show the use of force and the FIR was registered only at the behest of the girl's family.

The petitioner claimed that persons aged 16-18 years are capable of giving consent and reprimanding innocent adolescents for acting on the consent of their female counterparts is against the principles of natural justice.

He thus contended that the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which fail to recognise the valid consent of children aged 16-18 years, should be ''read down'' or declared unconstitutional.

The court has sought the stand of the state too on the petition which also assailed a trial court order framing charges under POCSO Act against the petitioner.

''Issue notice. Reply affidavits be filed by the respondent No.1 (Union of India) and respondent No.2 (State) within four weeks,'' said the bench also comprising Justice Poonam A Bamba in a recent order. The matter will be heard next on April 11.

The petitioner, represented by lawyers Samrat Nigam and Archit Arora, asserted in his plea that the ''oppressive and punitive provisions'' of POCSO were contrary to the constitutional right of innocent citizens under the Constitution, including Article 21, which gives a fundamental right to privacy, dignity, and autonomy to choose one's own partner.

The petitioner argued that persons aged 16-18 years cannot be put in the same category as those below the age of 16 as ''equals should be treated equally and unequals, unequally.'' ''Living in denial to the realities of today, the law not only reprimands but also instils a fear in the mind of the adolescents towards any form of affection or sexual relations with the opposite sex,'' the petition said.

''Not recognizing the consent of the individual who has the mental capacity to understand the consequences of his/her actions, amounts to treating that individual as the property of the State,'' it added.

The petition said that the only rational basis behind not keeping the age of consent as 18 years seemed to be to ''re-enforce the conservative thought process of the Indian society.'' It also cited the Juvenile Justice Act, which, it said, has recognised that children aged between 16 and 18 have the ''capability and maturity to understand the consequences of their actions.'' ''The legislature failed to take into account the individuality of children and their preferences, which is not influenced by the western society but is biologically and psychologically driven.

''Not recognizing consent of women falling in the age bracket of 16-18 refrains them from exercising their right to life in its fullest sense,'' stated the plea.

It stressed that even the drafters of the original bill on the law on sexual offences against children understood that the sexual development of children takes place between the ages of 16 and 18 years, and a study of POCSO cases in Mumbai and Delhi by an organisation in 2017 found that romantic cases accounted for 25 per cent of the cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023