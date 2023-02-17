Left Menu

Former officers to appear before judge in Tyre Nichols death

Five former Memphis police officers were scheduled to make their first court appearance on Friday on murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and their lawyers were expected to appear before a judge in Shelby County Criminal Court.

PTI | Memphis | Updated: 17-02-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 19:20 IST
Former officers to appear before judge in Tyre Nichols death

Five former Memphis police officers were scheduled to make their first court appearance on Friday on murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and their lawyers were expected to appear before a judge in Shelby County Criminal Court. The officers were fired after an internal Memphis Police Department investigation into the January 7 arrest of Nichols, who died in a hospital three days later. In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. They are all out on bond. Nichols' death is the latest police killing to prompt nationwide protests and an intense public discussion about police brutality. Nichols, 29, was Black. All five officers charged in his death also are Black. Nichols was stopped for an alleged traffic violation and pulled out of his car by officers who used profanity, with at least one brandishing a gun, records showed. An officer hit Nichols with a stun gun, but Nichols ran away toward his nearby home, according to video released by the city.

Officers who were part of a crime-suppression team known as the Scorpion unit caught up with Nichols and punched, kicked and slugged him with a baton as he yelled for his mother. After the beating, officers stood by and talked with one another as Nichols struggled with his injuries on the ground, video showed. One officer took photos of Nichols as he was propped up against an unmarked police car, according to video and records. Nichols was taken to a hospital in an ambulance that left the scene of the beating 27 minutes after emergency medical technicians arrived, authorities said. Police said Nichols had been suspected of reckless driving, but no verified evidence of a traffic violation has emerged in public documents or in video images. Memphis Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis has said she has seen no evidence justifying the stop or the officers' response. She disbanded the Scorpion unit, which she created in November 2021, after Nichols' death. One other white officer who was involved in the initial traffic stop has been fired. An additional officer who has not been identified has been suspended. Three Memphis Fire Department employees who were present at the site of the arrest have also been fired. Two Shelby County sheriff's deputies who also were there have been suspended without pay for violations including failing to keep their body cameras on. Nichols' family, their lawyers, community leaders and activists have called for changes within the Police Department on issues related to traffic stops, use of force, transparency and other policies. Some of the relatives and lawyers have praised Davis and the department for the swiftness of their response and said it should be the standard for other investigations into police brutality. RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023