Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukrainian frontline appeal for help as global leaders meet

Ukrainian soldiers fighting to hold off a Russian push on the small eastern city of Bakhmut

pleaded for more weapons from the outside world as senior Western leaders met in Munich to assess the year-long war shaking Europe.

POLITICS, SANCTIONS, AID * Politicians, military officers, and diplomats from around the world gathered in Munich to

discuss Europe's security situation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago.

* Allies who can deliver battle tanks to Ukraine should now do so

, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding Germany would facilitate this decision by providing logistics and stock replenishment and by training Ukrainian soldiers. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking just before the Munich gathering likely to be dominated by the impact of the war, said it was "obvious" Ukraine would not be the last stop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion. He said it was vital the West does not delay deliveries of weapons to help repel Russian forces.

* A senior Ukrainian official ruled out

peace talks with Moscow unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine, reiterating Kyiv's position before the Munich conference. * The Kremlin accused the United States of

inciting Ukraine to escalate the war by condoning attacks on Crimea, warning that Washington was now directly involved in the conflict because "crazy people" had dreams of defeating Russia.

* A top U.S. trade official said that export controls on Russia have slowly reduced the supply of materials that it can use to rebuild its war machine. * The World Health Organization

appealed for more funds to support Ukraine's health sector, which has been severely damaged by the Russian invasion.

FIGHTING * Echoing a pattern of heavy aerial bombardment at times of Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic advances, Russia launched 32 missiles in the early hours of Thursday, Ukraine's air force said. Half were shot down, it added, at a lower rate than normal.

* Russian rockets and artillery slammed into a residential district in the city of Bakhmut on Thursday, killing three men and two women and wounding nine, Ukraine's prosecutor general said, adding it was being investigated as a war crime. * Russia and Ukraine exchanged 101 prisoners of war in their latest prisoner swap, authorities said.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports. ECONOMY

* Negotiations will start in a week on extending a U.N.-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia after its invasion, a senior Ukrainian official said.

