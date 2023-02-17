Left Menu

Kanwariya run over by tractor in UP's Etah

An 18-year-old kanwariya on his way to the Ganga river at Lahra ghat was killed on Friday when he was run over by the very tractor he was travelling in, police said. According to Mishra, Kumar was dancing standing between the tractor and the trolley attached to it.

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 17-02-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 19:44 IST
An 18-year-old 'kanwariya' on his way to the Ganga river at Lahra ghat was killed on Friday when he was run over by the very tractor he was travelling in, police said. Ravendra Kumar, a resident of Sikandra Rao in Hathras district, was with his family members when the incident happened, Circle officer (Sadar) Sangam Lal Mishra said. According to Mishra, Kumar was dancing standing between the tractor and the trolley attached to it. He lost balance and got under the wheels of the tractor.

His body has been sent for a post mortem, he added.

