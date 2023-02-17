NDRF's Rescue & Relief work in Turkey earthquake lauded worldwide: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur today said the Rescue & Relief work being done by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the earthquake devastated Turkey has been widely lauded worldwide.

“There was a time when India used to take help and services, today we have extended cooperation (at a global level) in the New India, India’s capabilities and stature has changed, and this reflective of the Transforming India, an empowered India,” said Shri Thakur, while addressing the media at a book release function in New Delhi.

Shri Thakur said, when the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi says this is not an Age of War, the World pays attention. “Today, we don’t look to the world for any help; the world looks at India as a Land of Opportunities, whether it be the International Solar Alliance or our Mission Life. Even during the Covid pandemic, Government introduced reforms across sectors. And in Defence (sector), we have achieved exports worth Rs.15,000 crore. And in next three years we aim for $5 Billion exports,” he said.

Shri Thakur said, in the time of crisis, we have extended help everywhere, whether in Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka etc, we are scaling new heights under the leadership of PM Modi. During the Ukraine war, India rescued more than 21,000 students including some from 18 neighbouring countries, he said.

“Operation Ganga was challenging, - pulling out thousands of students from the War Zone amidst firing, raining missiles and blasts, was Mission Impossible. But PM Modi made it a success. Scenes were witnessed when several foreign students waved the Indian Tricolour to be rescued,” he said.

Shri Thakur said, this was not the first instance of largescale evacuation.

“In Syria, Libya & even during the Nepal earthquake, or in Afghanistan, where even the Big Powers found it difficult to operate, India under the leadership of PM Modi, India has set an example following the principle of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’,” he said.

(With Inputs from PIB)