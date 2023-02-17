Left Menu

German finance minister plans bln-euro relief package for firms -Spiegel

Lindner planned to present the key points of his program at the end of March. Investment premiums could be introduced at the beginning of 2024, according to the paper.

Christian Lindner Image Credit: Flickr
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is planning relief measures for businesses in the double-digit billion euros as part of a growth package, Spiegel news magazine reported on Friday.

As part of the package, Lindner wants to ease taxes on the profits of private companies as well as provide a premium for companies that invest in climate protection, among other things, according to Spiegel. Lindner planned to present the key points of his program at the end of March. A spokesperson for the finance ministry declined to comment.

The relief package will be known as the "Competition Strengthening Act", business daily Handelsblatt said. Investment premiums could be introduced at the beginning of 2024, according to the paper.

