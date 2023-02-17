Left Menu

Father, son held for robbing Rs 11L from man by posing as CBI officials

A 46-year-old man and his son were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 11 lakh from a person by posing as CBI officials, police said on Friday. The person who had screamed for help also reached the spot in the meantime, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 20:14 IST
Father, son held for robbing Rs 11L from man by posing as CBI officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 46-year-old man and his son were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 11 lakh from a person by posing as CBI officials, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Intzar and Mohammad Yusuf (19), residents of Shaheen Bagh, they said. Intezar worked as a vendor at Chandni Chowk, police said. During patrolling on Tuesday, police heard a person screaming for help. They rushed to the spot and saw two people running, a senior police officer said. After a short chase, both of them were apprehended. The person who had screamed for help also reached the spot in the meantime, the officer said. The victim told the police that he works at a hardware shop at Chawri Bazar. His employer gave him a bag containing Rs 11 lakh in cash and asked him to deliver it at his residence in Punjabi Bagh. On his way, two persons came and introduced themselves as CBI officials and checked his bag, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. They first threatened to send him to jail for carrying so much cash. Thereafter, they boarded an auto to take him to their fake office at ITO. However, at Sarai Kale Khan flyover, they took off with the bag but were apprehended by the police, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023