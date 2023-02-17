4 Hizbul operatives convicted for money laundering in J-K terror financing case

Left Menu

A Delhi court on Friday convicted four operatives of the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen on money laundering charges in a case linked to terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said. It said the court of Additional Sessions Judge-3 (Patiala House court) will announce the punishment on February 27.

The four terrorists convicted under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are Mohammad Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone.

They had pleaded guilty before the trial court for the offence of money laundering. The case stems from an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the ED said in a statement. ''Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), one of the most active terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, has been regularly receiving funds ... for carrying out terrorist activities.

''Investigation established that in the garb of Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART), Hizbul Mujahideen was actively involved in funding terrorist activities,'' the ED said. The ED had filed a chargesheet in this case against a total of 12 terrorists in April 2020. Out of them, eight have been declared 'proclaimed offenders' by the court, it said. The federal agency has also attached assets worth Rs 1.22 crore as part of this investigation.

