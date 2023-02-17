Left Menu

MP: Two women dead, three injured as car crashes into tree in Barwani

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 17-02-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 20:20 IST
MP: Two women dead, three injured as car crashes into tree in Barwani
  • Country:
  • India

Two women died and three persons were injured after their car crashed into a tree in Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning, a police official said.

The victims were returning to their native Amalner in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district after taking part in a 'rudraksh' (stonefruit prayer beads) distribution event in Kubereshwar Dham in Sehore district, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Shobhabai Patil (50) and Kamlabai Patil (55), both of whom died on the spot, Julvania police station in charge Vinay Arya said.

''Three women who were injured in the accident have been referred to a medical facility in Shirpur in Maharashtra for further treatment. A case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' he said.

