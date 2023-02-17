Left Menu

Man wanted in Karnataka cheating case held in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-02-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 20:26 IST
Man wanted in Karnataka cheating case held in Goa
A man wanted in Karnataka in a Rs 13 lakh cheating case was held in Goa on Friday, a police official said.

He had allegedly cheated a man of Rs 13 lakh in Hukkeri police station limits in Belgaum in the neighouring state last year and was on the run since, the official said.

''He was held from Merces village near Panaji. He was in hiding since September last year and had shifted base to Goa. He may have cheated others to the tune of Rs 80 lakh in the two states,'' the Old Goa police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

