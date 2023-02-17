Left Menu

Armed men attack Karachi police station in Pakistan

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 20:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Armed men attacked a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, a spokesman for the Sindh provincial government Murtaza Wahab said.

The spokesman told Reuters he could not provide any more details at the moment. Local media reported that armed men had attacked the station and heavy firing and some explosions were heard outside the premises, located along the city's main thoroughfare.

Local media also reported that there were between eight to 10 assailants.

