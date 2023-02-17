Terrorists attack police chief’s office in Pakistan's Karachi city
Unidentified armed terrorists on Friday attacked the police chief’s office in Pakistan's most populous city, Karachi, ensuing heavy firing between paramilitary rangers, police and the attackers.
According to sources, the number of terrorists involved in the attack is not confirmed.
The terrorists first threw half a dozen hand grenades into the main compound of the Karachi Police Chief’s office building and then entered the premises.
“Heavy firing is going on between paramilitary rangers, police and the attackers. All mobile vans in the district and area have been summoned urgently to the spot to surround the attackers,” one police source said.
The Karachi Police Chief’s office is located near the main artery road of Karachi which goes from downtown to the airport.
