Four U.S. troops wounded in raid that killed Islamic State official

(Adds White House remarks) BEIRUT/WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Four U.S. troops were wounded during a helicopter raid that killed an Islamic State group leader in northeast Syria, U.S. officials said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 02:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 02:20 IST
Four U.S. troops were wounded during a helicopter raid that killed an Islamic State group leader in northeast Syria, U.S. officials said on Friday. The U.S. military said the troops and a military working dog suffered the injuries when the target of the raid - identified as Hamza al-Homsi - triggered an explosion.

"The troops and a working dog are in stable condition, they're being treated at a U.S. medical facility in Iraq," said White House spokesperson John Kirby. U.S. Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said Hamza al-Homsi oversaw the group's network in eastern Syria.

Buccino said the raid was carried out with the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance led by Kurdish fighters that has waged a years-long campaign against Islamic State in the country's north. No SDF fighters or civilians were wounded in the raid, he said. A separate raid also killed an Islamic State assassination cell leader, Buccino added, without going into detail.

Islamic State named a new top leader in December after its former chief killed himself during a raid in southern Syria.

