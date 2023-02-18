World News Roundup: Three Islamists, two others killed in storming of Karachi police station; Three rescued from Turkey rubble as earthquake death toll passes 45,000 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Three Islamists, two others killed in storming of Karachi police station

Islamists stormed a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, killing two people in a hail of gunfire and a series of loud explosions before they themselves were killed, officials said. Security forces retook the building after several hours and killed three militants, a government spokesman said. Police commandoes and a bomb disposal squad entered the building and a security sweep was under way.

Three rescued from Turkey rubble as earthquake death toll passes 45,000

Rescue teams pulled three people alive from under collapsed buildings in Turkey on Friday, 11 days after an earthquake that has killed more than 45,000, left millions homeless, and sparked a huge relief effort. Mosques around the world performed absentee funeral prayers for the dead in Turkey and Syria, many of whom could not receive full burial rites given the enormity of the disaster.

New Mexico feral cows to be culled by helicopter shooters

Authorities have approved a plan for shooters carried by helicopter to kill dozens of feral cattle damaging habitats and menacing hikers in New Mexico's Gila Wilderness, the U.S. Forest Service said this week. The four-day cull, due to begin on Thursday, will target about 150 stray or unbranded cows that environmentalists say destroy the ecosystems of endangered species among the Gila's soaring mountains and precipitous canyons.

Myanmar parallel government asks U.S. for more sanctions, funding for anti-junta forces

Myanmar's pro-democracy forces want the United States to issue stronger sanctions against the junta that seized power in the country two years ago and increase funding for pro-democratic forces, the parallel civilian government's foreign minister told Reuters on Friday Zin Mar Aung of the National Unity Government (NUG), an organization comprised of remnants of the administration of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others, spoke to Reuters at the end of a weeklong visit to Washington that included meetings with Biden administration officials and members of Congress.

Russia wants UN Security Council to ask for NordStream blast inquiry

Russia wants the United Nations Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry into September attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, connecting Russia and Germany, that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea. Russia gave the 15-member council a draft resolution on Friday, seen by Reuters, which would ask U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish an international investigation into the "sabotage" and identify who was to blame.

Brazil's Lula to meet China's Xi on March 28 in Beijing

Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on March 28 on Lula's first trip of his current term to his country's largest trading partner, official sources told Reuters. Lula, who visited China twice during his earlier government 2003-2010, will stay in Beijing for four days for talks on trade, investments and the war in Ukraine.

Canada's use of emergency powers during 'Freedom Convoy' met threshold, commissioner says

Canada's government met the threshold for invoking emergency powers when it did so in early 2022 to deal with border blockades and an occupation that brought parts of the capital to a standstill in opposition to vaccine mandates but the necessity of such emergency powers could have been avoided, the commissioner of an independent inquiry said on Friday. For weeks last January and early February, the "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations against a wide range of government measures including COVID-19 vaccine mandates shut down Ottawa and blocked some border crossings, leading the federal government to invoke emergency powers to end the protests.

Ukrainian troops holding Bakhmut line demand weapons as world powers meet

Ukrainian soldiers fighting to hold off a Russian push on the small eastern city of Bakhmut pleaded for more weapons from the outside world as senior Western leaders met in Munich on Friday to assess the year-long war shaking Europe. "Give us more military equipment, more weapons, and we will deal with the Russian occupier, we will destroy them," said Dmytro, a serviceman standing in the snow near Bakhmut, echoing a plea by his president to the Munich conference.

No 'witch-hunt' in Brazil's Jan. 8 probes, vows top military prosecutor

There will be no "witch-hunt" to root out members of Brazil's military who may have potentially been involved in the Jan. 8 Brasilia riots, the country's top military prosecutor said in an interview, pledging to follow due process to mete out justice. "Our view is that the acts of Jan. 8 greatly affected our democracy, but that the institutions are functioning harmoniously and responsibly, not triggering witch hunts, but implementing due legal process," Antonio Pereira Duarte told Reuters in a Wednesday interview.

White House: Wagner Group has suffered over 30,000 casualties in Ukraine

The Russian mercenary company Wagner Group has suffered more than 30,000 casualties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with about 9,000 of those fighters killed in action, the White House said on Friday. The United States estimates that 90% of Wagner group soldiers killed in Ukraine since December were convicts, White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a regular briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)