Woman, son killed in road accident in UP

A woman and her son were killed when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck here, police said on Sunday.

The woman's second son was injured in the incident which took place near Kalyanpur village on Friday, they said.

Kulsum Beghum (42) was returning after attending a wedding in Bareilly district along with her sons Arshlan and Zishan when the speeding truck hit their motorcycle, the police said.

They were taken to the community health centre in Barkhera, where doctors declared Kulsum and Arshlan dead. Zishan is undergoing treatment, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The truck involved in the accident has been seized, they said.

